US: 2 killed, 10 wounded in nightclub shooting

Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early Sunday, authorities said.
Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1.30am at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.
The police didn’t say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.
Police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.
