Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies of apparently self-inflicted wounds: Report

Weekend knife attacks killed 10 people

By Reuters Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:11 AM

The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the area where one of the bloodiest acts of mass violence in the country's history unfolded on Sunday.

Global News, citing multiple law enforcement sources, reported Sanderson surrendered to police and was taken away alive in an ambulance after a highway pursuit in which police rammed his vehicle off the road. He died shortly after of injuries authorities believe were self-inflicted.

CBC News also reported Sanderson had died after being taken into custody.

His older brother and accused accomplice, Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found slain on Monday in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police were investigating whether the younger sibling might have killed his brother, and said Myles may have sustained injuries requiring medical attention.

There was no immediate official word of Myles Sanderson's death from Canadian authorities, who were expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday evening.

The RCMP, in a late-afternoon notice announcing Sanderson's arrest, gave no details about how the end of the four-day manhunt concluded, saying only: "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation."

