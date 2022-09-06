UAE strongly condemns stabbing attacks in Canada

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan went to the astronaut's residence to check on his preparations for ISS mission
The UAE strongly condemned the stabbing attacks that targeted a number of people in several areas in Saskatchewan, western Canada, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of Canada and its people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
