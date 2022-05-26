Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru

The 30-year-old man collapsed soon after crossing the finish line
Americas4 days ago
A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured.
The quake hit at 7.02am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218km (135 miles), according to the USGS.
Peru’s National Seismological Centre said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240km.
Its epicentre was 20km northeast of the town of Azangaro, close to Lake Titicaca on the border with Bolivia.
Peruvian authorities said the quake caused a shockwave felt in southwestern regions bordering Chile.
“For the moment, given the level of intensity at the surface, it should not generate any more damage than fear,” Hernando Tavera, the director of Peru’s Geophysics Institute, told RPP radio station.
“When the quake is deeper there is less shaking of the ground.”
ALSO READ:
Peru, which lies on the Ring of Fire, is hit every year by at least 400 perceptible quakes.
The Ring of Fire is an area of high volcanic and seismic activity around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean.
The 30-year-old man collapsed soon after crossing the finish line
Americas4 days ago
Patient has been isolated and awaiting final confirmation by authorities
Americas4 days ago
Visit could help allies forge a new economic and security alliance, South Korean president says
Americas5 days ago
Shortly after the vote, Secretary of State Antony Blinken released another $100 million in previously approved funding
Americas6 days ago
The bullet ricocheted off the floor and hit another child
Americas1 week ago
Tesla's stock fell 6.8 per cent on Wednesday after the announcement
Americas1 week ago
The shortage has left many parents frantic and fearful their infants may starve
Americas1 week ago
Xavier Becerra will continue to work in isolation
Americas1 week ago