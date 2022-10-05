UAE

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll now 29: WHO

Ten health workers have been infected so far, of which four have died

Photo: AFP
By AFP

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 6:00 PM

Sixty-three confirmed and probable cases have been reported in the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, including 29 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

"Ten health workers have been infected and four have died," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, adding that four people had recovered and were receiving follow-up care.

