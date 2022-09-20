Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda

According to the WHO's Africa office, there are currently eight suspected cases receiving care in a health facility

By Reuters Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:19 AM

An outbreak of the Ebola virus has been declared in Uganda, the country's health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that there had been a confirmed Ebola case in the central Mubende district; a 24-year-old man showed symptoms and later died.

The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.

"There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility," WHO Africa said, adding it was helping Uganda's health authorities with their investigation and was also deploying staff to the affected area.

ALSO READ: