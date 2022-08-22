US: Chief medical advisor Fauci to step down in December

He said earlier that he would leave the position at the end of President Biden's term

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 7:20 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 7:29 PM

Dr Anthony Fauci announced on Monday that he would step down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

He made the announcement on a statement published on the official NIAID website.

Fauci has worked as NIAID director for the past 38 years, and has served as advisor to 7 US presidents.

In the statement, the director refers to the NIAID as "an extraordinary institution," and says that he is very proud of its accomplishments.

He added that he had advised US presidents on various diseases, "including HIV/AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the Covid-19 pandemic."

"I am particularly proud to have served as the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration," he says.

Fauci makes it clear in his statement that while he is stepping down from his current positions, he is not retiring, and plans to continue his career in science and public health.

