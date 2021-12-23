Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says provincial minister

At least 15 wounded people were rushed to a hospital.
Africa4 weeks ago
A plane has crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, provincial transport minister Alimasi Malumbi Mathieu told Reuters on Thursday.
The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties was not yet clear, he said.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
At least 15 wounded people were rushed to a hospital.
Africa4 weeks ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Sudanese leaders that Sunday’s deal to reverse the military takeover was only a first step
Africa1 month ago
Hamdok says he foresee the next government as focusing on rewriting the country’s constitution and holding elections on time
Africa1 month ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes success for Sudanese parties in completing the transitional period
Africa1 month ago
Government officials, politicians arrested since October 25 coup will be freed
Africa1 month ago
Girls were aged between 10 and 12
Africa1 month ago
Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks.
Africa1 month ago
Security forces fire live ammunition and tear gas in Sudanese capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman
Africa1 month ago