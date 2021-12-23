Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says provincial minister

The size of the aircraft is not yet clear

Reuters file for illustrative purposes

By Reuters Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 3:05 PM

A plane has crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, provincial transport minister Alimasi Malumbi Mathieu told Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties was not yet clear, he said.

More to follow

