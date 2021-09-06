Year of the 50th
UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ reached 229 million people in 24 hours

Wam/Dubai
Filed on September 6, 2021
'Projects of the 50' was the subject of more than 490 articles across 25 countries


The UAE Government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ announcement on Sunday reached more than 229 million people around the world, making headlines in print, digital and social media channels, according to figures released on Monday.

Thirteen initiatives were launched by a number of ministers and senior government officials to set the national priorities for the next 50 years, with a bold agenda to drive foreign direct investment, boost trade with key global partners, develop a knowledge economy, and attract investors and highly skilled professionals to the UAE.

Within 24 hours of the launch, ‘Projects of the 50’ was the subject of more than 490 articles across 25 countries, garnering widespread media coverage in leading international media brands and agencies.

On social media, more than 3,600 posts from around the world were shared about the initiatives, with the hashtag #Projects_Of_The_50 and its Arabic equivalent topping the trends.

The majority of the posts, more than 3,000, originated in the UAE, but there was also strong interest in the US and regional countries such as Egypt.

‘Projects of the 50’ also generated widespread interest in India, a key trading partner with strong historic and cultural links with the UAE.

