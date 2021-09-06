UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’ reached 229 million people in 24 hours
'Projects of the 50' was the subject of more than 490 articles across 25 countries
The UAE Government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ announcement on Sunday reached more than 229 million people around the world, making headlines in print, digital and social media channels, according to figures released on Monday.
Thirteen initiatives were launched by a number of ministers and senior government officials to set the national priorities for the next 50 years, with a bold agenda to drive foreign direct investment, boost trade with key global partners, develop a knowledge economy, and attract investors and highly skilled professionals to the UAE.
Within 24 hours of the launch, ‘Projects of the 50’ was the subject of more than 490 articles across 25 countries, garnering widespread media coverage in leading international media brands and agencies.
On social media, more than 3,600 posts from around the world were shared about the initiatives, with the hashtag #Projects_Of_The_50 and its Arabic equivalent topping the trends.
The majority of the posts, more than 3,000, originated in the UAE, but there was also strong interest in the US and regional countries such as Egypt.
‘Projects of the 50’ also generated widespread interest in India, a key trading partner with strong historic and cultural links with the UAE.
— Wam
-
Year of the 50th
‘Projects of the 50’ reached 229m...
'Projects of the 50' was the subject of more than 490 articles across ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
More talents from around the world will choose...
The new residency reforms, including the launch of the Green Visa,... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Emirati youth: Projects of the 50 will create...
The UAE announced plans to allocate Dh5 billion to support Emirati... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE govt selects young Emiratis who will develop...
The 'Futureneers' initiative was launched as part of efforts to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India flight fails to take-off as ants found...
The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on AI-111 flight from Delhi READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India on ...
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month. READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
6 September 2021
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram get free laptops