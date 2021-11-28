UAE National Day celebrations: Sheikh Zayed Festival to have fireworks, drone shows

Annual festival bulks up roster of events for country's Golden Jubilee to include fountain shows, cultural performances

Sun 28 Nov 2021

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is intensifying its preparations to celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee through hundreds of events and activities that embody the spirit of the union and its achievements over the past 50 years. The events will also reflect the UAE's Centennial 2071 and its rich cultural heritage.

The festival will host a range of national and international events, spectacular drone shows, fireworks, and the unique Emirates Fountain shows, along with diverse cultural and folkloric celebrations.

As part of the country's 50th National Day celebrations, the festival, taking place in Al Wathba until April 1, 2022, will be organizing a complete program of activities from 4pm to 1am on December 1, 2 and 3.

The 18-minute drone shows will present impressive aerial art in the skies above Al Wathba, followed by a magnificent 10-minute firework display. Additionally, the Emirates Fountain shows will combine waterfalls and laser lights in UAE flag colours set to the rhythms of traditional Emirati songs.

People visiting the event can discover the Year of the 50th Zone, which houses a unique art gallery featuring the UAE's journey over the past 50 years. It also sheds light on the aspirations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his clear vision of building a promising future for the UAE.

The festival has also allocated pavilions, exhibitions and traditional neighbourhood zones to showcase the UAE's civilization and various aspects of its culture and heritage.

The annual festival has a line-up of more than 22,500 performers and exhibitors. The festival also has new attractions, including a glow garden and an ice-skating rink. This year's edition will be conducted with the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has unanimously adopted the UAE’s National Day, December 2, as World Futures Day. Countries around the world will celebrate the day by planning for future generations.

