National Day celebration: UAE retailer to give away Dh2.5 million to over 5,000 shoppers

The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24
Year of the 50th3 days ago
The UAE is set for grand celebrations to mark the 50th National Day with a dazzling display of fireworks, performances, and entertainment shows across the country.
The National Day is being celebrated this year on a massive scale.
Along with the public sector, several private sector companies join the celebrations and announce offers like never before.
Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, is treating the UAE community to huge savings, and giveaways in celebration of the 50 years of the UAE’s formation.
UAE retailer's biggest ever National Day campaign began on November 22.
Carrefour will be serving free ice cream to neighbourhoods across Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. Delicious flavours representative of the colours of the UAE flag will include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, and pistachio.
Carrefour is also giving away Dh2.5 million in the run-up to National Day to over 5,000 Carrefour customers.
ALSO READ:
Every day, 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2.
In addition, 500 products will be on sale with up to 50 per cent discount on major categories including food and beverage, local fresh produce, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, and much more.
“We are proud to be part of UAE’s past and future. In the next 50 years and beyond, our aim is to elevate our retail offering in line with the government’s Vision 2071 by exploring new technologies, boosting the local economy, and hitting our sustainable target to become net positive by 2040,” said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.
“As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to hire 3,000 Emirati employees in the next 5 years, we too are dedicated to recruiting more Emirati talent at Carrefour. We always put our people first, which is why we are spreading Carrefour’s message of positivity and national pride to our surrounding communities with Dh2.5 million in prizes and running fantastic offers to help our customers save and look forward to the next 50,” he said.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The plates are available from Wednesday, November 24
Year of the 50th3 days ago
The coins highlight vital role the Award plays to recognise creative sportspeople for their achievements
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Music and dance performances, thrilling sporting activities announced
Year of the 50th3 days ago
The official ceremony aims to spark a sense of belonging and pride in the people of the UAE through creative storytelling
Year of the 50th3 days ago
A round-up of how to celebrate the nation's upcoming golden jubilee celebrations on December 2
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Tajik internet sensation Abu Rozik sings Ishy Bilady in national attire
Year of the 50th3 days ago
Certain violations are not covered under the scheme.
Year of the 50th4 days ago
Social media competition launched, offering winners free return flight to a destination of their choice.
Year of the 50th5 days ago