National Day celebration: UAE retailer to give away Dh2.5 million to over 5,000 shoppers

Every day 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 2:27 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 2:56 PM

The UAE is set for grand celebrations to mark the 50th National Day with a dazzling display of fireworks, performances, and entertainment shows across the country.

The National Day is being celebrated this year on a massive scale.

Along with the public sector, several private sector companies join the celebrations and announce offers like never before.

Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, is treating the UAE community to huge savings, and giveaways in celebration of the 50 years of the UAE’s formation.

UAE retailer's biggest ever National Day campaign began on November 22.

Carrefour will be serving free ice cream to neighbourhoods across Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. Delicious flavours representative of the colours of the UAE flag will include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, and pistachio.

Carrefour is also giving away Dh2.5 million in the run-up to National Day to over 5,000 Carrefour customers.

Every day, 500 customers will win Dh500, while five customers will be randomly selected to win Dh50,000 on December 2.

In addition, 500 products will be on sale with up to 50 per cent discount on major categories including food and beverage, local fresh produce, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, and much more.

“We are proud to be part of UAE’s past and future. In the next 50 years and beyond, our aim is to elevate our retail offering in line with the government’s Vision 2071 by exploring new technologies, boosting the local economy, and hitting our sustainable target to become net positive by 2040,” said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

“As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to hire 3,000 Emirati employees in the next 5 years, we too are dedicated to recruiting more Emirati talent at Carrefour. We always put our people first, which is why we are spreading Carrefour’s message of positivity and national pride to our surrounding communities with Dh2.5 million in prizes and running fantastic offers to help our customers save and look forward to the next 50,” he said.

