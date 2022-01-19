World’s oldest man dies 3 weeks before 113th birthday

Communications badly hampered by the severing of undersea cable
World13 hours ago
The world’s oldest man, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, has died at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the Guinness World Records said Wednesday.
He had been declared the oldest living man in the world when he turned 112 years and 211 days old, the London-based organization said, and had been due to celebrate his 113th birthday next month.
Owing to his diminutive stature, the 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) tall Spaniard, who was born in Ponte Castro, Leon, on February 11 1909, avoided being drafted to fight in the 1936 Spanish Civil War and instead ran a successful shoe business.
ALSO READ:
He had seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
According to the Guinness website, the oldest person ever recorded was France’s Jeanne Louise Calment who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days, having been born in February 1875.
Communications badly hampered by the severing of undersea cable
World13 hours ago
The Tongan navy reported the area was hit by waves estimated to be 15-30 feet high.
World21 hours ago
The new centre will be called 'Nusantara'.
World22 hours ago
He reiterated Pakistan's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE
World23 hours ago
More than 4,200 flights in the United States were cancelled or delayed.
World1 day ago
Support has poured in for UAE from all over the world as the attack claimed three lives and damaged facilities.
World1 day ago
BBC officials say the two-year freeze means the BBC will now have to “absorb inflation”, raising the prospect of cuts to jobs and services
World1 day ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemns the attack and orders an investigation
World1 day ago