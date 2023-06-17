Watch: Shopkeeper fends off robber with knife; video goes viral

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the tremor
A shopkeeper in England is being hailed for his quick-thinking and bravery for fending off a robbery.
In a video that has originally been shared on Facebook by Durham Constabulary, a police department in the UK, the man is seen being threatened with a knife.
However, he manages to save himself from harm and trap the thief in the store with his presence of mind.
“A brave shopkeeper foiled a knifepoint robbery by trapping the intruder under the store’s roller shutters. Last month, Malcolm Trimble walked into a Durham City store carrying a kitchen knife concealed in his sleeve, picked up a four-pack of lager, then threatened the shopkeeper."
"But he had not considered the quick-thinking of the shopkeeper, who raced from behind the counter, fled the premises and held the door closed to keep the intruder inside, then coolly activated the system to lower the shop’s metal roller shutters from outside,” the authority captioned the video.
The shopkeeper was hailed by several people on the internet for keeping his cool.
The thief did attempt to escape however he got stuck between the metal shutters and was trapped until the authorities arrived.
