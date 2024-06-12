The Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam

Muslim worshippers pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on June 11, 2024 ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage. — AFP

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:13 PM

The annual Haj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, will start on Friday with well over one million Muslims from around the world expected to take part.

Last year the hajj drew more than 1.8 million pilgrims, according to official figures, after authorities lifted pandemic-era restrictions and scrapped age limits.

All Muslims are expected to complete the Haj to the holy city of — from which non-Muslims are strictly banned — at least once in their lives if they have the means to do so.

Believers converge on the holy city for several days of rituals in which they retrace the holy Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) last pilgrimage.

Here is a rundown of the ceremonies at what is usually one of the largest religious gatherings in the world:

Pilgrims must first enter a state of purity, called ihram, which requires special dress and behaviour.

Men wear a seamless shroud-like white garment that emphasises unity among believers regardless of their social status or nationality.

Women must wear loose dresses, also white, exposing only their faces and hands.

Pilgrims are not allowed to argue, bicker or engage in sexual activity and are prohibited from wearing perfume, cutting their nails, or trimming their hair or beards.

The first ritual requires walking seven times around the holy Kaaba, the large black cubic structure at the centre of Makkah's Grand Mosque.

Made from granite and draped in a heavily-embroidered cloth featuring verses of the Holy Quran, the Kaaba stands nearly 15 metres (50 feet) tall.

Muslims, no matter where they are in the world, turn towards the holy Kaaba to pray. The structure is believed to have been first erected by Adam, the first man, and then rebuilt successively, including by Abraham around 4,000 years ago.

Pilgrims next walk seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwa.

They then move on to Mina, around five kilometres (three miles) away, ahead of the main rite of the pilgrimage at Mount Arafat.

The climax of the Haj is the gathering on Mount Arafat, about 10 kilometres from Mina, where the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon.

Pilgrims assemble on the 70-metre high hill and its surrounding plain for hours of prayers and Holy Quran recitals, staying there until the evening. After sunset they head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and Mina, where they each gather dozens of pebbles so they can perform the symbolic "stoning of the devil". The last major ritual of the Haj is back at Mina, where pilgrims throw seven stones at each of three concrete walls representing Satan. The ritual is an emulation of Abrahim's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son, Ishmael. After the first stoning, the Eid Al Adha feast of sacrifice begins. Sheep are slaughtered, in reference to the lamb that God provided for sacrifice instead of Ishmael, in a ceremony that is held at the same time around the world. Men then shave their heads or trim their hair while women cut a fingertip-length portion of their locks. The pilgrims can then change back into normal clothing, returning to circumambulate the Holy Kaaba and complete their stone-throwing rituals before heading home. The Haj is the last pillar of Islam.

The other four are: profession of the faith, daily prayers, alms-giving and fasting from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan.