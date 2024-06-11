Hunter Biden found guilty of lying about drug use to buy gun

Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:35 PM

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun, a verdict Democrats may seize upon to counter Donald Trump’s claim of a justice system weaponised against him.

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

A verdict of the 12-member jury must be unanimous on each count.

The trial followed the May 30 criminal conviction of Trump, the first former US president to be found guilty of a felony, and the Republican challenger to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 election.

Trump, convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal, accuses Democrats of pursuing that case and three other criminal prosecutions to prevent him from regaining power in his rematch with Joe Biden.

Congressional Democrats have pointed to cases including the Hunter Biden prosecution as evidence that Joe Biden is not using the justice system for political or personal ends, having said last week he would not pardon his son if convicted.

The Hunter Biden case was brought by US Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee.

Weiss has also charged Hunter Biden with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences in California, alleging he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Los Angeles.