Dubai Police arrest 3 thieves caught on surveillance cameras during attack on victim

Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 8:49 AM

Three Asian men stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents from a worker in Dubai. During the incident, the victim was assaulted while on his way to his residence.

The Criminal court sentenced them to six-month imprisonment and fined them the stolen amount. It also ordered their deportation from the country after serving their sentences.

According to police records, a worker filed a robbery case against three Asians. In the investigations, the victim said he was surprised by three people who approached him near his residence. One put a piece of cloth over his eyes while the other attacked him. They managed to steal his wallet, which contained Dh5,000, his debit card and national Identity card and then fled the scene.

A policeman stated in the investigations that a team arrived at the theft site and gathered the evidence, and surveillance cameras in the area were viewed. The footage clearly showed them while they were chasing the victim. The police identified the accused and arrested them. They admitted the crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.

