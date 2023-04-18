Dubai: 3 impersonate police to steal Dh700,000; jailed

Two of the accused have been sentenced to 6 months in prison while the third, who is still at large, will be jailed for a year

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:16 AM

Three men - one Arab and two Asians - have committed a robbery pretending to be policemen.

According to police records, the victim filed a report stating that he had been robbed while travelling with his colleague. The two had been carrying Dh700,000 since they were transferring the money to another company on their employer's orders. One of the accused approached the employees wearing a kandoura, asking to search the bag with the money. The other accused then took the bag and inspected it. The third man then came in a car and the three fled the scene with the bag of money.

Police were able to gather evidence and inspect surveillance footage to find two of the three criminals, with Dh15,000 in their possession. The two confessed to the crime and said that the rest of the money was with the third man, who was the one who planned the robbery.

The Court of Misdemeanors in Dubai convicted them, sentencing the two arrested to six months in prison and the third to a year in absentia. They have also been fined the stolen amount and will be deported after serving their sentence.

