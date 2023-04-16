Dubai: Two set ex-employer's car on fire in revenge; jailed, fined Dh66,000

The owner of the vehicle, who is involved in selling and distributing alcohol, had earlier assaulted and fired one of the convicts following an argument

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 8:34 AM

Two men have been jailed for setting a car ablaze, causing several vehicles in a parking lot to catch on fire as well.

According to the case file, the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a call stating that multiple vehicles were on fire in a sandy yard in the Dubai Investments Park area. Firefighting teams arrived at the scene immediately, doused the flames, cooled the site, and handed it over to the police for investigation.

The police found evidence of one of the vehicles being set on fire on purpose. They identified two suspects.

Upon interrogation, one of the suspects admitted to setting a car on fire. He said that the car belonged to his previous employer, who was involved in selling and distributing alcohol. Following a disagreement between the two, the employer assaulted and fired the suspect, who decided to set the former's car on fire in revenge.

The two suspects were in the area when they saw the victim park his car in the sandy yard. After he moved away from his car, the second suspect, the disgruntled ex-employee's friend, broke the windshield and threw a lit cigarette into the vehicle. They both fled the scene after committing the crime.

The first suspect referred the police to his friend, who admitted to helping his friend set the car on fire. Both the men have been convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court and sentenced to one year in jail. They have also been fined Dh66,000 and will be deported after serving their sentence.

