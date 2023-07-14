Watch: Prince William's banter with adorable young boy who could not recognise him

In a resurfaced clip on TikTok, the Prince of Wales walks up to a child in the crowd, who then calls him 'government'

A video of Prince William has resurfaced on the internet where the he shares a hilarious moment with a young boy who failed to recognise him. The boy was excitedly waiting to see Prince William, but did not realise when he arrived. The video is from May 7, 2023, when Prince William met families during a walkabout in Windsor town of England following King Charles III’s coronation, according to the Daily Mail.

In the clip, which was recorded by the child’s grandmother and shared on TikTok, the Prince of Wales is seen walking towards a child in the crowd who was eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Royal.

“How long until we are able to see Prince William?" the child asks Prince Williams as he stands right in front of him. The Prince of Wales at his parents and says: “We don't know where he is! Have you seen him yet?"

Prince William, 41, then asks the boy if knew what his name was. To this, the boy replies, “Uh…the government?”

“I'm not the government. Do I look like the government, do I?" Prince William responds with laughter.

Finally, the boy recognises the Royal and says to his mother, “That’s Prince William, mummy”.

The sweet exchange has gone viral on TikTok, with people giving a shout-out to the “lovely lovely Prince Williams.”

The coronation of King Charles III took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. He is the 40th British monarch and his elder son, Prince William, is next in line to the throne.

