Jam before cream: Princess Kate fuels the scone debate

She and Prince William attended a tea party held to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 7:12 PM

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has revealed how she prepares the scones, fuelling the age-old debate that the jam should be spread first or cream on the baked item.

Kate and Prince William, on July 4, attended a tea party held to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS). The royal couple also helped with the preparations.

While the arrangements were being made, Kate settled the scone debate and shared that she likes to spread jam first and then cream. However, Prince William did not share her opinion.

In a video, uploaded on Twitter, Prince William is seen asking host, television presenter Mel Giedroyc how she likes to eat her scones. To this, she responded: “I go jam and then cream because I think the jam is heavier and then the cream sits [better].”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Princess Kate said, “I do jam and then cream”.

This elicited a response from Prince William, who joked that he goes with “whatever is closest to me.”

What is the scone debate all about?

According to a report in the Independent, the scone debate is centuries old. People, in Devon, UK, usually prefer to spread clotted cream before applying jam while the order is reversed as per Cornish tradition.

Well, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last year, preferred to spread jam first followed by clotted cream, according to former chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the royals from 1982 to 1993.

McGrady, in a 2018 tweet, wrote, “Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties”. He added, in a subsequent tweet, “The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first with clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all Royal tea parties”.

