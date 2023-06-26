Prince William launches five-year project to help homeless people

From Pakistani boy’s 'Kacha Badam' performance to bride grooving on roller skates: Check out this week’s viral dance videos
Shaking a leg to your favourite track is often a great way to spread joy and help wash away all kinds of stress
Britain's Prince William, heir to the throne, launched a five-year programme on Monday to help homeless people in six locations, a cause close to his heart.
William, 41, is a long term supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, following his late mother Princess Diana, who took him to visit a shelter when he was 11. He also slept rough on a winter's night in 2009 to highlight the issue.
He said the "Homewards" project will provide funding, expertise and partnerships to help prevent homelessness in six areas. The Prince will reveal the locations on Monday and Tuesday as he visits them.
"I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality," he said in a statement.
In Britain, there are about 270,000 households out of a total of 28 million which do not have a home, according to charity estimates, meaning many people including children are either sleeping rough or in cars, living in temporary accommodation, hostels or with relatives.
Charities warn that those numbers are expected to rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The project is backed by the Royal Foundation, the charitable organisation of William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine. Each location will receive 500,000 pounds ($636,000).
It is hoped findings from the five-year Homewards projects will be rolled out further to help homeless people elsewhere, the statement from Kensington Palace said.
Shaking a leg to your favourite track is often a great way to spread joy and help wash away all kinds of stress
Safety questions about the Titan's design had been raised as far back as 2018, both by industry experts and by a former employee of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's firm
Prigozhin and his fighters vacate Russia's military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don
Tourists and Muscovites stroll freely in the city centre even as authorities tighten security
Belarusian President says Wagner chief agreed to de-escalate the situation during a phone call
France, UK issue travel advice for citizens; former Russian president says the country won't let the mutiny to turn into a global crisis
Moscow mayor declares Monday holiday, urges people to stay indoors
He also wrote an email to Rush, OceanGate CEO, informing him of the possible dangers