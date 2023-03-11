Volcano in Indonesia: Mount Merapi spews clouds of ash, lava in new eruption

Using mail-order DNA test, a popular genealogy database and her own sleuthing skills, woman establishes her father's identity and finds state facility for disabled took no action on crime against her mentally challenged mother
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted on Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano.
Merapi, on the densely populated island of Java, unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that travelled up to 7km down its slopes. A column of hot clouds rose 100m into the air, said the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
The eruption throughout the day blocked out the sun and blanketed several villages with falling ash. No casualties have been reported.
It was Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised the alert level to the second-highest in November 2020, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.
She said residents living on Merapi’s slopes were advised to stay 7km away from the crater’s mouth and be aware of the danger posed by lava.
Tourism and mining activities were halted.
The 2,968m-high mountain is about 30km from Yogyakarta, an ancient centre of Javanese culture and the seat of royal dynasties going back centuries. About a quarter million people live within 10km of the volcano.
Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and displaced 20,000 villagers.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.
An eruption in December 2021 of Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java island, left 48 people dead and 36 missing.
ALSO READ:
Using mail-order DNA test, a popular genealogy database and her own sleuthing skills, woman establishes her father's identity and finds state facility for disabled took no action on crime against her mentally challenged mother
Proposal given on CNN interview after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy echoes Republican position on aid, saying Congress should not be writing 'blank checks' to support Kyiv
Crowds of women chanted slogans and pushed shield-bearing riot police after authorities had earlier disallowed march through the city
Golf legend and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman have reportedly split, with a legal battle on the cards, media reports say
Central bank prepared to increase pace of interest rate hikes, says Jerome Powell
By starting a news outlet, she is giving voice to some of the country’s poorest people
Nine days after not receiving any response from the company on whether he was still employed, Haraldur decided to tweet his boss to catch his attention
At least 20 ambulances dispatched to accident scene near Qalyub city station to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals