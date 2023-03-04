UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia, offers condolences to fire victims

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured in the blaze

Reuters

By Wam Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 4:25 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia over the victims of the fuel depot fire in the capital, Jakarta, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Indonesia and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

A massive fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in the Indonesian capital on Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighbourhood.

