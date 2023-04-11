Volcano eruption on Russia's Kamchatka sends dust clouds 20km into the sky

In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
A volcano erupted early on Tuesday on far eastern Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometres into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, extended over 500km northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.
Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Schools in several affected communities were shut and two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.
Ash fell on 108,000 square kilometres (41,699 square miles) of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.
The village of Klyuchi, which is located about 50km from the volcano, was covered by an 8-centimetre layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.
The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600km east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
