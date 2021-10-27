Uzbek president secures second term in landslide victory

Photo: Reuters

He was re-elected for a second five-year term

By Web Report Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 2:33 PM

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term after winning 80.1 per cent of the votes in the Presidential elections, the Central Election Commission announced.

More than 16.21 million people cast their votes in the presidential elections held on Sunday in the Republic of Uzbekistan, which saw international observers from several countries, including the UAE, attend the elections. The UAE was represented by a delegation from the Asian Parliamentary Friendships Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC).

The voting became a reflection of the broad support of the people of Uzbekistan for the course of reforms and transformations in their country. Over the past five years, unprecedented large-scale work has been carried out in the country under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In accordance with the Action Strategy for five priority areas of development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021, the most important administrative, legal and economic reforms were implemented.

During this period, the country’s economy grew by 24 per cent and the industry by 34 per cent. Exports increased 1.5 times, while the volume of foreign investment grew three times. Meanwhile, the country’s gross domestic product has reached $60 billion, and the average monthly salary rose 2.2 times.

Large-scale opportunities have been created for the development of regions, the expansion of industry and the service sector. Hundreds of enterprises and factories as well as thousands of new jobs have also appeared.

ALSO READ:

>> Sheikh Mohammed hails growing UAE relations with Uzbekistan

>> Uzbekistan: Next frontier for UAE companies

Much attention was paid to the development of science, education, healthcare, culture, arts, mass media and sports.

The country has a total of more than 20 million registered voters out of a total population of approximately 35 million people.