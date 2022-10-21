US: Trump ally Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in Capitol riots probe

He also strangled his wife; oldest daughter went to neighbour to call police
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.
US District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months.
The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.
ALSO READ:
He also strangled his wife; oldest daughter went to neighbour to call police
Former finance minister's dramatic decision to quit in July had set off a wave of resignations in the Johnson administration
The Security Council was assessing the state of a resolution it adopted on October 31, 2000, demanding equal participation for women in peace negotiations
The spice was made using grass, jaggery vinegar and rock powder
This is the first outbreak in the country since 1993; reports say that it is likely a result of the increase in cases in neighbouring Syria
Angry scenes in the House of Commons, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes
The 43-year-old allegedly accessed criminals' personal information through her job
Comments come as experts suggest that she and Prince Harry may lose their royal titles over their Netflix docu-series