US: Republican chairwoman acknowledges Biden 'painfully' won 2020 election

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urged candidates to continue talking about voter fraud despite her acknowledgement

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 7:48 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 7:50 PM

The US's Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Thursday admitted that President Joe Biden had won the elections in November 2020.

"Painfully, Joe Biden won the election, and it's very painful to watch. He's the President. We know that," she said during a reporters roundtable conference hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

According to CNN, while the RNC has criticized the Democratic Party's Biden for months, McDaniel's comments Thursday marked the first time the party chairwoman has clearly stated that Biden "won" the 2020 election.

However, McDaniel maintained that the 2020 elections must be investigated for voter fraud, continuing to say that Republican candidates should be on the lookout.

"I mean, we have to talk about the things that people saw," McDaniel said during a reporters' roundtable hosted by the Christian Monitor. She highlighted concerns from "frustrated" poll watchers who were turned away from polling sites or who felt that the presidential election "wasn't run well."

"We have to talk about this because we've got to fix it," McDaniel added.

"I think every Republican right now should be talking about 2022," she said. And that's where I am as the Republican Party chair. I'm not talking about anything else, other than what Biden is doing to destroy our country — high gas prices, an open border, the opioid crisis."

Trump has staunchly and falsely maintained his claims that the 2020 election was "rigged." With him holding so much sway over the Republican party — and endorsing McDaniels' own reelection to lead the RNC at the start of 2021 — breaking with him in any significant way would be extremely risky.

"If he left the party, we would lose," McDaniel said of Trump. "If he left the party, Republicans would lose. He has built our party. He has added a new base."