US police find body consistent with missing woman in Wyoming
Gabby Petito was reported missing after her boyfriend returned without her from the couple's months-long cross-country trip
Crews searching a national park in Wyoming for missing Gabby Petito found a body “consistent” with the 22-year-old woman in a remote area on Sunday but have not yet made a formal identification, the FBI said.
Petito was reported missing after her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long cross-country trip without her on September 1. Laundrie, 23, has been named a “person of interest” in the case.
“Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle Petito,” FBI spokesman Charles Jones told reporters at a press conference.
“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 per cent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” Jones said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be determined.
The Teton County Coroner’s Office said earlier on Sunday that they had been called to retrieve a body from a national forest. Medical examiners there were expected to perform an autopsy which might lead to identification.
Law enforcement officials declined to release any further information.
Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter following Sunday’s press conference. The photo, which shows Gabby standing between two painted wings, was captioned: “She touched the world”.
Laundrie returned alone to North Port, Florida, in the white van the couple had been driving across the country since June.
On Friday, family members of Laundrie told investigators that they had not seen him in three days.
Since then, local police and FBI agents have been combing a 25,000 acre wilderness preserve near North Port but have found no sign of him.
Petito and Laundrie left their home state of New York on their road trip in June, heading west in the van with plans to visit national parks along the way. They documented the trip on social media.
Petito posted her last photo on August 25. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her. Before disappearing, Laundrie had refused to speak with investigators and retained a lawyer.
Petito was last seen leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.
-
Rest of Asia
3 boys missing in sea during idol immersion in...
Search operations for the boys who ventured into the sea in a... READ MORE
-
World
Biden asks for early talks with Macron amid...
French government spokesman says there will be a telephone... READ MORE
-
World
Migrants evacuated after fire at camp on Greek...
The camp was housing 300 people awaiting transfer on Monday to a new... READ MORE
-
World
French, UK defence ministers' meeting cancelled...
The cancellation comes as the United States, Australia and the UK... READ MORE
-
Education
Reading challenge winners to be announced tomorrow
The event will also be graced by the presence of Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Sharjah: Guidelines for social...
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Rare orchid named after Sheikha Fatima
The pavilion is considered to be one of the greenest pavilions at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents rush to get booster shot before...
Once the deadline passes, residents without a booster shot will see a ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies