US: Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing for Tuesday

Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington. — AP file

By AP Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 9:39 PM

The House January 6 panel said it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence”.

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The panel had at least two more hearings planned for July, which lawmakers said would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what then-President Donald Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.