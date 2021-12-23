US authorises some transactions with Taliban to keep aid flowing to Afghanistan

The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 7:16 AM

The United States formally exempted on Wednesday US and UN officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from US sanctions to try to maintain the flow of aid to Afghanistan as it sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

It was unclear, however, whether the move would pave the way for proposed UN payments of some $6 million to the Taliban for security.

Reuters on Tuesday exclusively reported a UN plan to subsidise next year the monthly wages of Taliban-run Interior Ministry personnel who guard UN facilities and to pay them monthly food allowances, a proposal that raised questions about whether the payments would violate US sanctions.

The Treasury Department declined to say whether the new license would exempt the proposed UN payments from US sanctions on the Taliban.

Having designated the Taliban as a terrorist group for years, Washington has ordered its US assets frozen and barred Americans from dealing with them.

The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.

Two of the licenses allow US officials and those of certain international organisations, such as the United Nations, to engage in transactions involving the Taliban or Haqqani Network for official business.

A third license gives non-governmental organizations (NGOs) protection from US sanctions on the Taliban and the Haqqani Network for work on certain activities, including humanitarian projects.

A senior US administration official said the Taliban would have to take action to prevent Afghanistan's economy from contracting further.

"What we can attempt to do, what we're going to work to do, is to mitigate the humanitarian crisis by getting resources to the Afghan people, and these general licenses will allow us to allow organizations that are doing this work to do exactly that," the official told reporters.

The top Republican on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the decision by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

The exemption "could result in using American taxpayer funds to reward, legitimise and enable the same Taliban that took power by force and has shown no interest in abiding by international norms," Representative Michael McCaul said in a statement.

Afghanistan's economic crisis accelerated after the Taliban seized power in August, as the former Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew.

The United States and other donors cut financial assistance, and more than $9 billion in Afghanistan's hard currency assets were frozen.

The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55 per cent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.

"We will continue to support efforts by our partners to scale up assistance and deliver necessary relief during this moment of particular need," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

In a separate bid to address the crisis, the UN Security Council passed a resolution exempting donors, aid groups and financial institutions involved in humanitarian assistance from UN asset freezes on leaders of the Taliban and associated entities.

The exemption is “solely for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan which the council will review in one year,” Jeffrey DeLaurentis, a senior adviser to the US mission to the United Nations, said in urging approval of the measure.