The Strip was closed to Palestinian workers amid unrest
World1 day ago
The US Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force said in a statement.
"Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW's booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound," it said.
The United States is not alone in developing hypersonic weapons, whose speed and maneuverability make them difficult to track and intercept.
ALSO READ:
Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has tested hypersonic weapons, US military officials have said. China's foreign ministry denied in October that it had conducted a weapons test.
The Strip was closed to Palestinian workers amid unrest
World1 day ago
Troops had been bombarding the country's second-largest city for weeks
World2 days ago
The country has been reeling under the effect of sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018
World2 days ago
The arch, erected in 1982, was meant to symbolise the country's ties with Moscow
World2 days ago
Imports from Sweden are making up for the country's shortfall
World2 days ago
Conflict resolution will depend on more than just the Ukrainian people, the president notes in his nightly address
World3 days ago
Mora had been in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with the Iranian chief negotiator
World3 days ago
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accused the bloc of 'declaring its ambitions far beyond the European continent'
World3 days ago