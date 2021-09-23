UN: Saudi Arabia supports efforts to prevent nuclear Iran, says King Salman
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction'
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that his kingdom supports efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as world leaders prepare to resume talks with Tehran to reinstate a 2015 nuclear pact.
“The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, on this basis we support international efforts aiming at preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons,” he said in a pre-recorded video address to the annual gathering.
Iran and Saudi Arabia have been rivals for years. They cut diplomatic ties in 2016, but have been holding talks this year aimed at reducing tensions.
“Iran is a neighboring country, and we hope that our initial talks with it will lead to concrete results to build confidence ... based on... respect of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs,” King Salman said.
His remarks followed a call by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to resume nuclear talks with world powers that would lead to the removal of US sanctions.
On Tuesday, the Saudi foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart during the General Assembly, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.
Yemen peace
In his address, King Salman said Yemen’s Houthis were rejecting peaceful initiatives to end the war and that Saudi Arabia would defend itself against ballistic missiles and armed drones.
The 85-year-old ruler said the kingdom had taken big steps over the past five years since his heir Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil and other changes.
Fighting extremism
He also made reference to Saudi Arabia fighting extremism.
“The kingdom continues to fight extremist thinking, built on hatred, and keeping in check terrorist organisations and sectarian militias that destroy humanity and nations,” he said.
-
World
UN: Saudi Arabia supports efforts to prevent...
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Pfizer booster shots for the...
Under the authorisation, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a... READ MORE
-
News
Over 30 publishing bodies sign charter for...
InSPIRe Charter is one of the first achievements of a taskforce... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Many Brits ready to fly home, awaiting...
It's the best news ever, one expat said. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New organisation to enhance border security
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How high vaccination rates helped ease mask...
Doctors urge government trust to help return to pre-pandemic normalcy READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Many Brits ready to fly home, awaiting...
It's the best news ever, one expat said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US authorises Pfizer booster shots for the...
Under the authorisation, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline