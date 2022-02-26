Ukraine repels Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue

Embassy in Ternopil, “fully functional” says foreign office, advising students to reach the city for further help
Ukraine’s army said Saturday it had repelled a Russian attack on one of capital city Kyiv’s main avenues.
Russia “attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed,” Ukraine’s army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.
An AFP journalist said there were loud explosions heard in central Kyiv early on Saturday.
In a separate post, the army said “heavy fighting” was underway in the town of Vasylkiv south of Kyiv, adding that Russia was “trying to land paratroopers”.
The military also said it had shot down a Russian helicopter and SU-25 aircraft at around midnight on Saturday, and posted that an IL-76 military transport plane had been destroyed.
The statement did not say how many people were onboard.
There has been no confirmation of the losses from Russia’s defence ministry.
