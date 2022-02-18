Ukraine records 60 ceasefire violations by separatists over 24 hours

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the incidents of shelling a 'big provocation'

By Reuters Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 10:21 AM

The Ukrainian military has recorded 60 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists over the past 24 hours, it said on Friday, with one soldier injured.

Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply on Thursday in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a “big provocation”.

In a report, the military said separatists opened fire on more than 10 settlements, using heavy artillery, mortars and a tank.