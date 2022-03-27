Ukraine crisis: US has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says

According to the Ministry it is estimated over 12 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance due to the crisis
The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Sunday after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.
“I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem.
“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia - or anywhere else, for that matter.”
Civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol reportedly had to leave in private cars
Following Friday’s meeting, a group of 15 nations released a joint statement condemning Pyongyang’s latest launch
Moscow accuses the force of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities
'The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands,' said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Official tweets from Russia's Paris embassy showed crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States
A deal was reached at talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the Chinese representative on the Korean Peninsula
Military leader Sergei Rudskoi said Russia's forces did not rule out attacks on cities
