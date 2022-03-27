LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Multiple rockets hit Lviv city

After more than four weeks of fighting, the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad.

By Team KT Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 6:50 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 7:48 AM

Rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, signalling a potential new front in Moscow’s attack as US President Joe Biden decried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power and sought to steel Europe for a long fight ahead.

Intense fighting raged in several parts of Ukraine, suggesting there will be no swift let-up in the month-old crisis while Biden framed the fight as part of the historic struggle for democratic freedoms in a major address from Poland as he concluded his European trip aimed at bolstering Western resolve.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said in Warsaw. A White House official later said Biden was not calling for regime change but was saying “Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region.”

The Kremlin dismissed Biden’s comment, saying it was “not for Biden to decide.”

After more than four weeks of fighting, the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine’s children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its military ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine.

But on Saturday, four rockets hit the outskirts Lviv, some 60 km from the Polish border for what appeared to be the first time since Moscow’s invasion. The western Ukrainian city had so far escaped the heavy bombardment and fighting that has devastated other cities closer to Russia.

Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been wounded and residents were told to head to shelters after an initial strike hit mid-afternoon. Reuters witnesses saw black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city and Lviv’s mayor said an oil storage facility had been hit.

In an address to Qatar’s Doha Forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy compared the devastation in Mariupol to the destruction inflicted on the Syrian city of Aleppo by combined Syrian and Russian forces in Syria’s civil war.

Speaking via video link, he also urged energy-producing countries to increase their output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to “blackmail” other nations.

The United States, which has already pledged billions in aid, will give $100 million in civilian security assistance such as communication and field gear for Ukraine’s border guard and police, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

Russia’s defence ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday. Ukraine says 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

6.30am: Multiple rockets hit Lviv city in western Ukraine

Four rockets hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, local officials said, in the most significant attack on the city since the start of the war with Russia.

Lviv, just 60 kilometres from the Polish border, has so far escaped the heavy bombardment and fighting that has devastated some Ukrainian cities closer to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been wounded after two rockets hit a fuel depot and two others later hit a military factory. Earlier he reported powerful explosions in Lviv’s eastern outskirts from the strikes.

“Stay in shelters! Do not go out into the streets!,” he warned after the first strike.

The rockets fell as US President, speaking in Warsaw during a visit to Poland, condemned Russian aggression and assured Ukraine of the United States’s unwavering support.

“With today’s blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland,” Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said in a televised briefing, saying Russia had fired the rockets from Sevastopol in Crimea which it annexed in 2014.

There was no immediate comment on the Lviv attacks from the Russian authorities, who refer to the attack as a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.

The city authorities did not give the exact locations of the strikes, but said they damaged critical infrastructure, set fire to the fuel depot and blasted the windows out of a school building. No residential buildings were hit, according to the mayor.

6.15am: Ukraine says 5,208 people were evacuated from cities on Saturday

A total of 5,208 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, a senior official said, fewer than the 7,331 who managed to escape the previous day.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said in an online post that 4,331 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.