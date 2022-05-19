Ukraine crisis: US embassy in Kyiv resumes operations

By ANI Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 10:27 AM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 10:32 AM

US had officially resumed its operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The embassy had been shut for three months, closing days before Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Price said they made it clear that even though they were relocating embassy personnel for their safety, it would not stop their engagement and support for the Ukrainian people, government and civil societies, allies and partners.

“We underscored our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and started working toward the day we could return to Kyiv,” read the statement.

Price also stated that the Ukrainian people, with their security assistance, have defended their homeland from Russia’s attack.

“We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin,” Price said in a statement.

He further stated that additional measures and enhanced safety protocols were in place to increase the safety of those returning to Kyiv.

“Millions of Ukrainians are displaced from their homes and mourn the loss of their loved ones. With strength of purpose, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the US Embassy in Kyiv,” according to the statement.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The Stars and Stripes fly again over Embassy Kyiv. I can announce that we have officially resumed Embassy operations in Ukraine’s capital. We stand proudly with the government and people of Ukraine.”

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow’s high-profile individuals and companies.