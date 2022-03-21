She said her work on the probe committee has only raised her distress about what unfolded that day
World14 hours ago
The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.
Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.
ALSO READ:
She said her work on the probe committee has only raised her distress about what unfolded that day
World14 hours ago
19 children have been living in freezing cellars hiding from shelling in harrowing conditions
World15 hours ago
The Ukrainian President clarified that there were 'compromises' that Ukraine could not make in negotiations with Putin
World16 hours ago
The French crackdown means the owners are unable to sell or monetise their acquisitions
World16 hours ago
A statement claims the evacuees are being taken to remote Russian regions to 'work for free'
World17 hours ago
He renewed his calls for talk with his Russian counterpart Putin
World18 hours ago
'Russians moved 15 survivors to a facility on the occupied territories,' tweeted The Kyiv Independent
World18 hours ago
Ankara hosted talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya last week
World19 hours ago