Ukraine claims another Russian general killed

The announcement is the latest in a series of claims against the leadership of Moscow’s forces

By AFP Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 5:23 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM

Kyiv announced Friday its forces had killed a high-ranking Russian military official, the latest in a series of claims against the leadership of Moscow’s forces one month into their attack of Ukraine.

In a video statement, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine forces had killed the senior Russian military official during fighting in the south of the country, near Kherson.

Ukrainian forces “killed commander of the 49th Russian Southern District Army, General Yakov Ryazantsev, in a strike on Chornobayivka near Kherson,” he said.

Several residents of Kherson, the first Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces after they attacked Ukraine, have recently told AFP they have heard heavy fighting from Chernobayevka every night.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said several days ago that Chernobayevka will “go down in the history of warfare”.

Arestovych said last week that the commander of the Russian Eighth Army, Russian General Andrei Mordvichev, had been killed, also at the Chornobayivka airfield near Kherson.

The presidency claimed he was the fifth top-ranking officer to be killed since the attack began on February 24.