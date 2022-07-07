UK PM resigns: Johnson to make 'statement to the country today,' says spokesman

Authorities found bodies of kids, aged 3, 4 and 5, in lake
Britain's Boris Johnson will "make a statement to the country" Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following reports he will resign as Conservative leader, triggering a party contest to replace him as prime minister.
UK network ITV reports that Johnson has spoken to Queen Elizabeth II as a courtesy ahead of his impending official resignation announcement.
Britain continues to have a functioning government, Paymaster General Michael Ellis said on Thursday in a statement to parliament.
"We must continue to serve our country ... It is our duty now to make sure the people of this country have a functioning government. This is true now more than ever." Ellis, a minister in the Cabinet Office department which oversees the running of government, said.
Ellis said he would not pre-empt the content of Johnson's statement
It follows more than 50 resignations since Tuesday by ministers of various ranks and their Tory MP aides, as Johnson's support dramatically dropped away following a slew of recent scandals.
