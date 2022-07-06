Two more ministers resign in fresh blow to UK PM Johnson

By Agencies Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 12:22 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 1:16 PM

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation", after being given an "inaccurate" briefing over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's appointment of a politician who was the subject of complaints.

"Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No. 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate," he said in his resignation letter to Johnson which was posted on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith."

Meanwhile, junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.

