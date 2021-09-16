World
Logo
 
HOME > World

UK PM Boris Johnson receives Mohamed bin Zayed in London

WAM/London
Filed on September 16, 2021
WAM

The Prime minister welcomed Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince at 10 Downing Street

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has arrived at 10 Downing Street on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

Upon arrival, Sheikh Mohamed was received by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210906&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210909417&Ref=AR&profile=1028 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1028,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 