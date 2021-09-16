UK PM Boris Johnson receives Mohamed bin Zayed in London
The Prime minister welcomed Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince at 10 Downing Street
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has arrived at 10 Downing Street on an official visit to the United Kingdom.
Upon arrival, Sheikh Mohamed was received by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
