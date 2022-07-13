UK Health Minister endorses Rishi Sunak for prime minister

'He has all the right attributes to lead the country,' tweets Steve Barclay

By Reuters Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 9:53 AM

British Health Minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday that he will support Rishi Sunak's campaign to be UK's next prime minister.

"I worked closely with him when I was chief secretary to the Treasury, and I am convinced that he has all the right attributes to lead the country," Barclay said in a tweet.

