Two more ships depart from Ukraine: Turkey

So far, 14 grain-carrying vessels have departed from the country under the UN-brokered deal

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 10:06 AM

Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a UN-brokered deal to 14, and marking the first export of wheat.

Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province, it said. The Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura departed from Pivdennyi and headed to Iran, carrying 60,000 tonnes of corn.

