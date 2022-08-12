Two more ships depart from Ukraine: Turkey

He said that it was the 'most vulnerable thing' he would ever share
Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a UN-brokered deal to 14, and marking the first export of wheat.
Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 3,050 tonnes of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province, it said. The Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura departed from Pivdennyi and headed to Iran, carrying 60,000 tonnes of corn.
Marina Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison if tried and convicted
The newspaper published her picture under an article about Arab women being 'fatter' than men
The star of the 1978 hit musical 'Grease' died on Monday at her home in Southern California
The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni left the Odessa port on August 1, carrying 26,000 tonnes of maize
Many of them are studying language courses, as well as those with a practical significance, such as IT
Bern stresses arrangement will only go ahead if Moscow agrees
Severe condition had left sufferer with debilitating chronic pain for over nine years