Turkey’s Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia

The president will discuss ways to increase cooperation between the two countries

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:07 AM

Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:12 AM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit, his office said.

The presidency said Erdogan will discuss Ankara’s relations with the kingdom in meetings during the trip, as well as ways to increase cooperation.

