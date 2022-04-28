Turkey’s Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia

The president will discuss ways to increase cooperation between the two countries

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:07 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:12 AM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit, his office said.

The presidency said Erdogan will discuss Ankara’s relations with the kingdom in meetings during the trip, as well as ways to increase cooperation.

