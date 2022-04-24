Russian president cancels plans to storm steel plant, opts for blockade instead
World2 days ago
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a UN statement said on Saturday.
Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said. The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Eri Kaneko, Guterres' associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelensky on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.
Russian president cancels plans to storm steel plant, opts for blockade instead
World2 days ago
Spain has taken in 134,000 Ukrainians, of whom 64,000 have received temporary protection
World2 days ago
Additional Deputy Commissioner makes recommendation in notification to PTI leaders
World2 days ago
All 132 people on board China Eastern flight died in the incident
World2 days ago
Mattel commemorates monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection doll
World3 days ago
Launch of the Sarmat comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension
World3 days ago
President warns against economic 'de-coupling'
World3 days ago
I extend my sympathies to the families of the victims: Prime Minister
World3 days ago