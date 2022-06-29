Trump attacked Secret Service agent in attempt to reach US Capitol on January 6: Former aide

The decision is meant to isolate the country financially
World18 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent and grabbed his throat after being told he would not be driven to the US Capitol building on January 6, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in a dramatic testimony.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Cassidy testified before the January 6 investigations committee that "the president had a very strong, very angry response" when the head of Trump's Secret Service detail, Bobby Engel, refused to drive him to the Capitol after his speech on the Ellipse that day.
"I'm the f-n President. Take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Hutchinson's testimony.
Moving to the front of the limo, Trump then reached for the steering wheel.
"Sir, you need to take your hand off of the steering wheel, we're going back to the West Wing, we're not going to the Capitol," Hutchinson recounted being told by Anthony Ornato, Trump's chief of operations.
"Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Engel, and when Mr Ornato recounted the story to me, he motioned to his clavicles," recounted Hutchinson.
ALSO READ:
Engel, who was present during the conversation, did not correct or disagree with the Ornato's story nor has he stated it was untrue since.
Trump has since denounced Hutchinson's story as "fake," "sick" and "fraudulent" in a post on his own social media site, Truth Social.
The decision is meant to isolate the country financially
World18 hours ago
Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July
World1 day ago
Fuel will be issued only to trains and buses, medical services and vehicles that transport food
World1 day ago
A storage tank fell during transportation
World1 day ago
Western countries have been putting pressure on Jakarta to exclude Moscow from the summit in November
World1 day ago
Ukrainian president says more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack
World1 day ago
Leaders discussed phasing down coal and scaling up renewable energies
World1 day ago
Zelensky says that he will negotiate when he is 'in a position to do so'
World1 day ago