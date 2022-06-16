Top Daesh leader captured in US-led military raid in Syria

No civilians, coalition forces were injured in the operation

US-led coalition forces captured a senior Daesh leader in a military operation in northern Syria on Thursday, the coalition said.

In a statement, it said the captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist group’s Syria branch.

The statement did not identify the individual or say where the raid took place. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed nor any injuries to coalition forces.

The US-backed forces declared victory over the Daesh in March 2019 after retaking the last piece of territory held by the group in Syria.

But Daesh continues to operate and carry out deadly attacks in both Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells and maintains several affiliates in various countries.