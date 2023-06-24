Titanic sub tragedy: ‘Cracking noise’ heard from vessel heard as early as 2019? Expert recalls Titan experience

He also wrote an email to Rush, OceanGate CEO, informing him of the possible dangers

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 9:05 PM

Talk to someone who rode on the Titan submersible, and they're likely to mention a technological glitch.

Recently, in a media interview, a man who had travelled in the sub in 2019 said there were certain issues he had noticed back then.

The man, Karl Stanley, runs a tourist sub business himself and was invited by the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, to try out the sub.

During the interview, Stanley said that when he took the trip in April 2019, he heard creaking sounds from the sub. However, he also added that he wasn't worried about it as Rush had already mentioned the sounds to him.

He then added, that he later realised how dangerous it could be, and wrote to Rush.

In an email which has been seen by The New York Times, he said that the noise he had heard sounded like a flaw/defect in one area being acted on by the tremendous pressures and being crushed/damaged.'

He added that the cracking noise sounded like an area of the hull was breaking down.

He also urged Rush to take his time developing the sub and to ensure it was safe.

