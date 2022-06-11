States elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 3-year term

The members were selected by secret ballot

By ANI Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 2:40 PM

Seventeen states were elected into the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds, for a three-year term.

The states were elected by secret ballot on Friday, with a two-thirds majority of the member states present and voting in the UN General Assembly.

The following are the elected states:

Botswana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea from the African states; China, Laos, Qatar, and South Korea from the Asia-Pacific states; Brazil, Colombia, and Costa Rica from the Latin American and Caribbean states; Denmark, Greece, New Zealand, and Sweden from the Western European and other states; Slovakia and Slovenia from the Eastern European states.

They were elected for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Of the 17 states, Botswana, China, Colombia, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand and South Korea were re-elected.

In a by-election for rotation within the Western European and other states group, Liechtenstein was elected for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. It will replace Austria.

After Friday’s voting, one seat remains to be filled for the Eastern European group for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, as no other candidate besides Slovakia and Slovenia could obtain a two-thirds majority after six rounds of voting.

In the first round, Russia won 118 votes, 10 votes short of a two-thirds majority. It entered a second-round run-off with North Macedonia, which gained the second-largest number of votes in the group after Russia.

In the subsequent rounds neither Russia nor North Macedonia could gain enough votes for election. A new set of rounds will take place at a later date to be determined.

ECOSOC has 54 members, which are elected each year by the General Assembly for overlapping three-year terms. Seats on the council are allocated on the basis of geographical representation with 14 seats to African states, 11 to Asia-Pacific states, six to Eastern European states, 10 to Latin American and Caribbean states, and 13 to Western Europe and other states.

ALSO READ: