States elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 3-year term

Shaun Pinner was captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol
World5 hours ago
Seventeen states were elected into the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the coordinating body for the economic and social work of UN agencies and funds, for a three-year term.
The states were elected by secret ballot on Friday, with a two-thirds majority of the member states present and voting in the UN General Assembly.
The following are the elected states:
Botswana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea from the African states; China, Laos, Qatar, and South Korea from the Asia-Pacific states; Brazil, Colombia, and Costa Rica from the Latin American and Caribbean states; Denmark, Greece, New Zealand, and Sweden from the Western European and other states; Slovakia and Slovenia from the Eastern European states.
They were elected for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Of the 17 states, Botswana, China, Colombia, Denmark, Greece, New Zealand and South Korea were re-elected.
In a by-election for rotation within the Western European and other states group, Liechtenstein was elected for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. It will replace Austria.
After Friday’s voting, one seat remains to be filled for the Eastern European group for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, as no other candidate besides Slovakia and Slovenia could obtain a two-thirds majority after six rounds of voting.
In the first round, Russia won 118 votes, 10 votes short of a two-thirds majority. It entered a second-round run-off with North Macedonia, which gained the second-largest number of votes in the group after Russia.
In the subsequent rounds neither Russia nor North Macedonia could gain enough votes for election. A new set of rounds will take place at a later date to be determined.
ECOSOC has 54 members, which are elected each year by the General Assembly for overlapping three-year terms. Seats on the council are allocated on the basis of geographical representation with 14 seats to African states, 11 to Asia-Pacific states, six to Eastern European states, 10 to Latin American and Caribbean states, and 13 to Western Europe and other states.
ALSO READ:
Shaun Pinner was captured during the battle for the port city of Mariupol
World5 hours ago
This is the first time Ursula von der Leyen has publicly given timing on when the commission will deliver its opinion
World5 hours ago
The surging costs have become a political headache for the administration
World5 hours ago
Two passengers are still missing days after the aircraft vanished
World6 hours ago
Lawmaker says the convicted are prisoners of war under international law
World7 hours ago
Twenty-three Kherson residents receive new documents through a “simplified procedure” facilitated by a decree signed by Putin
World7 hours ago
The organisers aim to spur political leaders into action
World7 hours ago
Investigation is ongoing, motive still a "big mystery"
World11 hours ago